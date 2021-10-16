Short Interest in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Increases By 51.5%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 555,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OEG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.