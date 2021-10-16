Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Declines By 45.8%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NSTM stock remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. NovelStem International has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
NovelStem International Company Profile
