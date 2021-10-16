Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Declines By 45.8%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NSTM stock remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. NovelStem International has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.