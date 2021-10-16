Short Interest in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Grows By 103.6%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 179,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $15,587,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,435,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,285,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,290,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,718,000.

NASDAQ NGCA remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. 163,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

