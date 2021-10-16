Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Increases By 150.0%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Mill City Ventures III stock remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mill City Ventures III has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.

