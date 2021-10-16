Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Drops By 64.6%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 99,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.77 on Friday. Marlin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

