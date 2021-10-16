Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Decreases By 53.7%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LZAGY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 49,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research firms recently commented on LZAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

