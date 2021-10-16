Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Decreases By 70.0%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LNSTY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 356,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
