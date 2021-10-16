Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Decreases By 70.0%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LNSTY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 356,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

LNSTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.