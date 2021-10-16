Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Rises By 141.8%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 341,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,219. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

