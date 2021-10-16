Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Decreases By 41.2%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,007. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,721. The company has a market cap of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.97. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

