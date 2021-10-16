Short Interest in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Declines By 39.1%

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 6.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 684,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.