Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Grows By 51.6%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,745. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

