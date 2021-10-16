Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rises By 175.0%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $3.79 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

ETCMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.