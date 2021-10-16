Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Grows By 128.7%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 128.7% from the September 15th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ENI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. 267,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,886. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -295.83%.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

