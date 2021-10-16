Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Rises By 55.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

DLO opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

