Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Grows By 136.4%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DBSDY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. 24,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,461. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.924 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

