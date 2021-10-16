Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Expands By 113.1%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on DANOY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. 1,404,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

