Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Drops By 58.2%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

