Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rises By 62.8%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CIG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

