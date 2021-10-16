Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Decreases By 58.8%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCD stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $7.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

