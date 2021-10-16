Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Decreases By 58.8%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CCD stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $7.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.90%.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
