Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Increases By 57.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 6,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

