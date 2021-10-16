Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Expands By 76.7%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 60,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,143. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Creative Planning bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

