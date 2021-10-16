Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Drops By 34.5%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

ADES opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 45.48%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

