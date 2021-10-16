Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,424.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,460.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,362.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 10.1% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

