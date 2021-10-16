Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of SHLS opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

