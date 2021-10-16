Shaolin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,900 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,020,000.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

EBACU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.