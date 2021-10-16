Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $6,703,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $4,965,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $2,978,000.

THCPU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.