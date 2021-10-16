Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $6,703,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $4,965,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $2,978,000.

THCPU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

