Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Separately, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,856,000.

Get Ace Global Business Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBAU opened at $10.50 on Friday. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.