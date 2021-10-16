SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

