SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 232 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $515.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $281.02 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.