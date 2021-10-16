SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,639 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $326.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.89. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.