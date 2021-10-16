SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 427,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,235,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,519,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

FNV stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

