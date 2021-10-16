SG Americas Securities LLC Has $985,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $62,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $27,776,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

