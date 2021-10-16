SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

KALU opened at $117.00 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

