Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.54). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

