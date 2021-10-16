Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Financial Comparison

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 17.57% 35.18% 16.73% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $13.98 billion 1.87 $1.56 billion $23.94 11.35 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Laboratory Co. of America and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 0 13 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus target price of $316.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.90%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions. The Diagnostics segment includes primary care, women’s health, specialty medicine, oncology, ACOs, and hospitals and health systems. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

