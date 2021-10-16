Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6,507.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 289,057 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after buying an additional 1,683,036 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

