Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $110,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

