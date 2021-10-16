Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.