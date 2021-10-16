Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,180,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

