SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

The firm has a market cap of £15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,254.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

