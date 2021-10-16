Seeyond Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,805 shares of company stock valued at $82,078,658. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $273.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.