Seeyond Sells 351 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,021 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $409,458,000 after purchasing an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $199,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.95 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $163.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

