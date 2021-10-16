Seeyond Raises Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in WestRock were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

WRK opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

