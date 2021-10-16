Seeyond Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

PSX stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

