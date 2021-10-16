Seeyond Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.