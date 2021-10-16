Seeyond Acquires New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $8,342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

