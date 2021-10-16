Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.48. 5,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 513,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 1,914.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 549.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 2,435.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 122,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,431,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

