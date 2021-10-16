SEEN Price Hits $3.90 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $2,052.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00205077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

