SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

