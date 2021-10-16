Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,400 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $351,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.62 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

